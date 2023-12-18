Marcum Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 388.6% during the 1st quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 33,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 26,929 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 702.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 36,496 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,816.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 123,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,765,000 after buying an additional 117,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 237,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,397,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $86.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.