Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 775 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $677,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $549,346,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth about $327,997,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $64.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.09. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

