Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,032,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 60.8% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 118,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 44,966 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 99,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total value of $324,200.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,828. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total value of $324,200.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,828. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,827 shares of company stock worth $1,194,610 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $271.52 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.88 and a 1 year high of $279.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.36, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.83.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

