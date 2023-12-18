Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 214 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 166.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Sysco by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Sysco Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $73.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.67.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

