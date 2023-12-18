Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 324 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $57.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $68.85.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 232.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on O. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

