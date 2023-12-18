Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CEO Sells $1,770,000.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares in the company, valued at $47,747,933. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $59.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of -91.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

