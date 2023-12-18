Matthew Hawkins Sells 16,000 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Matthew Hawkins sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.28, for a total value of C$2,564,481.60.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Colliers International Group Inc has a 1-year low of C$1.89 and a 1-year high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C($0.66). The business had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.47 billion.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

Colliers International Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

