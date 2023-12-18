Mechanics Bank Trust Department Boosts Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,749 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Shell were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 50.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Down 2.2 %

SHEL opened at $64.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $68.74.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

