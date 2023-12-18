Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $286,000 Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,389,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,458,949,000 after acquiring an additional 291,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,693,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,920,175,000 after acquiring an additional 307,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,654,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,911,211,000 after acquiring an additional 239,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at $166,461,884.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD opened at $270.86 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.63 and a 52-week high of $320.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.33.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.42.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

