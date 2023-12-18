Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 459 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in RTX were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Stock Down 1.9 %

RTX stock opened at $80.28 on Monday. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

