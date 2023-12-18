Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.7 %

MRK stock opened at $105.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.63. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.36 and a 52-week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.11%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

