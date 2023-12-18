Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $344,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $105.11 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $96.36 and a one year high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 171.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

