Meter Governance Price Tops $2.05 on Major Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $2.05 or 0.00005003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $45.15 million and approximately $138,834.53 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,710,514 coins and its circulating supply is 22,067,472 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

