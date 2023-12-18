Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Methanex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Methanex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Methanex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $46.13 on Thursday. Methanex has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $54.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Methanex will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 29.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,618,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,536,000 after acquiring an additional 978,936 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Methanex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,194,000 after buying an additional 19,735 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 60.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after buying an additional 616,146 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,050,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

