MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) vs. Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Financial Analysis

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) and MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sportradar Group and MicroCloud Hologram’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group -2.36% -2.33% -1.30% MicroCloud Hologram -44.45% -83.65% -60.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sportradar Group and MicroCloud Hologram, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 0 3 4 0 2.57 MicroCloud Hologram 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Sportradar Group currently has a consensus price target of $12.57, indicating a potential upside of 18.60%. Given Sportradar Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than MicroCloud Hologram.

This table compares Sportradar Group and MicroCloud Hologram’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $831.32 million 14.16 $11.48 million ($0.07) -151.43 MicroCloud Hologram $346.06 million 0.07 -$20.32 million N/A N/A

Sportradar Group has higher revenue and earnings than MicroCloud Hologram.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Sportradar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of MicroCloud Hologram shares are held by institutional investors. 85.0% of Sportradar Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Sportradar Group has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroCloud Hologram has a beta of 3.57, indicating that its share price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats MicroCloud Hologram on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sportradar Group



Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues and federations, betting operators, and media companies. It also provides sports entertainment, gaming, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. In addition, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

About MicroCloud Hologram



MicroCloud Hologram Inc. engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The company provides its holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. It also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. Its holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. In addition, it distributes holographic hardware. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. is based in Shenzhen, China.

