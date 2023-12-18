Micron Technology (MU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.17) per share for the quarter. Micron Technology has set its Q1 guidance at ($1.00)-($1.14) EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at -$1.14–$1.00 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Micron Technology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $81.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.10 and a 200 day moving average of $69.18. The company has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $82.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,140,303. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

