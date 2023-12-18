Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $95.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $77.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.82.

NASDAQ MU opened at $81.41 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $82.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,147,237.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,147,237.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,390 shares of company stock worth $18,140,303 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 68.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

