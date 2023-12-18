MillerKnoll (MLKN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $917.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. MillerKnoll’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MillerKnoll to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

MLKN opened at $28.55 on Monday. MillerKnoll has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of MillerKnoll

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 428.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLKN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MillerKnoll in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

