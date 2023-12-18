Mizuho Boosts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $275.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CRWD. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $219.33.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.9 %

CRWD stock opened at $260.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.49. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $260.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4,333.94, a PEG ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,653,162.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total transaction of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,653,162.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 211,775 shares of company stock valued at $41,434,356. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

