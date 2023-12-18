MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires New Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,087,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,063,000 after acquiring an additional 594,546 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 414,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 31,068 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RITM. Compass Point raised their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jonestrading raised Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Rithm Capital stock opened at $10.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.84. Rithm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $11.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Rithm Capital’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

