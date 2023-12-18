MJP Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $143.13 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $143.49. The firm has a market cap of $159.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.70 and a 200 day moving average of $118.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

