MJP Associates Inc. ADV Takes $223,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.0 %

ECL opened at $196.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $201.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

