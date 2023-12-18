M&R Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 91.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 80.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYX. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $126.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.03. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

