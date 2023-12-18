M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,771 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $253.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.90. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.86 billion, a PE ratio of 81.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

