M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $57,000 Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens reduced their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SYY

Sysco Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SYY stock opened at $73.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.67. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.