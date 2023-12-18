M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 844 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,171,704,000 after buying an additional 2,516,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,534,558,000 after buying an additional 5,374,611 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after buying an additional 19,602,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $26.63 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.00. The company has a market cap of $150.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.