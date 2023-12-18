Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $133.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.