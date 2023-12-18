Mustafa Ozgen Sells 33,684 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roku Stock Down 6.8 %

ROKU opened at $95.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.02. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Roku from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Cannonball Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,596,000 after acquiring an additional 206,357 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,986,000 after purchasing an additional 622,746 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Roku by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 772.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

