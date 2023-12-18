Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.
Myomo Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $5.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.46. Myomo has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $5.58.
Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 million. Myomo had a negative net margin of 42.40% and a negative return on equity of 87.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Myomo will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Myomo
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myomo
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Myomo by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Myomo by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 153,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Myomo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Myomo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Myomo in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Institutional investors own 21.41% of the company’s stock.
About Myomo
Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.
