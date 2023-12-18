Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Myomo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $5.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.46. Myomo has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $5.58.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 million. Myomo had a negative net margin of 42.40% and a negative return on equity of 87.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Myomo will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Myomo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myomo

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kirk purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,146.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Myomo by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Myomo by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 153,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Myomo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Myomo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Myomo in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Institutional investors own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

