Nano (XNO) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $133.78 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,894.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00167459 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.86 or 0.00542517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00009214 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.29 or 0.00418868 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00046651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00112773 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

