NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Receives $7.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NanoString Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NanoString Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NSTG

NanoString Technologies Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NSTG opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.05 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 102.44% and a negative return on equity of 548.25%. On average, analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NanoString Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at $11,044,000. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at $8,100,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 104.7% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,745 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at $4,050,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 93.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 967,219 shares during the period.

About NanoString Technologies

(Get Free Report

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.