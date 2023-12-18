Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTRA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a market perform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.18.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $59.01 on Thursday. Natera has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average is $49.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.27 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natera will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $119,910.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,968,324.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,322,266 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Natera during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Natera by 98.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,191,000 after purchasing an additional 144,843 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Natera by 8.5% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 9,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Natera by 14.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Natera by 57.9% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

