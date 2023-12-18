National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 67,111 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $37,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock opened at $290.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $316.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.36. The stock has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.99%.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.14.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

