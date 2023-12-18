National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 288.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 563,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,960 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $30,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 76.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $59.59 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of -91.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.88.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,747,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $5,554,050 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MRVL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.96.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

