National Bank of Canada FI Buys 58,536 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 442,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,536 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in RTX were worth $31,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $80.28 on Monday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.82. The company has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

