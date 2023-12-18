National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 396.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,857 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Hershey were worth $34,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $181.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $181.47 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.27.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $920,800. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.81.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

