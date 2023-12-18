National Bank of Canada FI Sells 36,758 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 36,758 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $97,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.3% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 28.7% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 64.0% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 38,071 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,854 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 8,792 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.59, for a total value of $183,717.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,555,790.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 490,285 shares of company stock valued at $160,858,373 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $334.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.46 and a 1-year high of $342.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Read Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.