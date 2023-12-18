National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NGG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of NGG opened at $67.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.02. National Grid has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.1899 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

