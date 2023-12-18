Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer cut Verint Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VRNT

Verint Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

VRNT stock opened at $27.44 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 686.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.