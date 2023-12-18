Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NBIX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $120.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.23 and a 200-day moving average of $106.73. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $125.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $36,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $264,731.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,742 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,270 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

