Neutrino USD (USDN) Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Week

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for $0.0858 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $53.52 million and approximately $17,462.25 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 623,814,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,814,462 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutrino USD’s official website is neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/neutrinoteam.

Neutrino USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollar neutrino (USDN) is a crypto-collateralized token pegged to the US dollar. The first stablecoin protocol which gives holders the ability to stake with rewards generated by the Waves Platform’s economy. This token is used as a payment token in various dApps and services and is also traded on different markets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

