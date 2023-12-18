New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Has $54.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 33.9% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,101,052,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,401 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $473.52 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $376.49 and a 52-week high of $475.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

