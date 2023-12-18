Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

NWL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $8.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.90%.

In related news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 481.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,406,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476,644 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 50,805,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,015,000 after buying an additional 3,443,400 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $41,532,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $42,629,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,959,000 after buying an additional 3,168,690 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

