Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Earns Sell Rating from Citigroup

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NOK. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $5.90 to $5.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.49.

NYSE NOK opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 101,681,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908,461 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 13,524.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 42,791,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,039,000 after purchasing an additional 42,477,173 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,621 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

