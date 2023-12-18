Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Lowered to “Accumulate” at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

NOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Northern Oil and Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.83. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. The business had revenue of $313.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $1,156,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,901,972.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $1,156,842.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,901,972.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $56,069.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 60,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,629.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,554 shares of company stock worth $1,620,454 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

