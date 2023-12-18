Northwest Capital Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Northwest Capital Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,507 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.1% during the third quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 14.9% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.93.

Tesla Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $253.50 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $805.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.51, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.90.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

