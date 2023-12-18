NOV (NYSE:NOV) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

NYSE:NOV opened at $19.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.43. NOV has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $24.83.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of NOV by 85.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 66.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NOV by 18.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

