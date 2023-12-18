NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of NYSE NBY opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.68. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $2.66.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 219.83% and a negative net margin of 93.83%. Equities analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

