NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

NYSE:NRG opened at $48.76 on Friday. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in NRG Energy by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

