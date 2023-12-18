NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NTN opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72. NTN Buzztime has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
About NTN Buzztime
